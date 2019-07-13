No bail for Lewis - Barbados Today

A middle-aged, unemployed man was remanded to HMP Prison at Dodds, St Philip this morning after appearing in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court on four counts of indecent assault.

St Elmo Wilbert Lewis of Clevedale, Black Rock, St Michael is accused of indecently assaulting the four persons on separate occasions between June last year and July this year.

The prosecution objected to Lewis being granted bail on the grounds that the charge was a serious one; that the accused was likely to reoffend; that there was a need to protect society from him and him from society and that the matter involved an underaged person.

However, Lewis, who represented himself, told the court he was not a bad person and should be given bail.

“I would be obliged if you give me bail,” he added.

In seeking to justify his application for bail, the accused told the magistrate that all persons got bail for murder and robbery. He further asked:”Who will protect society from society?” He reappears in court on August 8.