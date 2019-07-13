On the big stage - Barbados Today

Twelve-year-old Trinity Clarke has settled in Long Beach, California where she is competing in the World Championships of Performing Arts.

The event, now in its 23rd year, offers participants an opportunity to compete in front of judges from the entertainment industry from July 12-23 2019. Entrance to the competition, considered ‘the Olympics’ for aspiring performers and entertainers, is highly sought after by artists all over the world.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY from California, Kareen Clarke said she is excited that Trinity can perform on this international stage. “Representing Barbados is not new to me; I have done it numerous times and with great success. However, I am particularly excited about this for Trinity. She gets to be an Ambassador for her country and represent its people, culture, and beliefs well in speech and song. To represent one’s country is bigger than any individual, team or championship; serving as an authentic Barbadian specimen in a foreign land is an honour and I celebrate her for this. Trinity, though she does not understand the fullness of this honour, is excited and thankful,” Clarke said.

She added her daughter will perform two of her original songs along with covers and they are already packed if the opportunity arises for them to be the recipients of the music scholarship valued at US $50, 000.

“First and foremost, my desire is for Trinity to be awarded the scholarship so she can further develop her craft and in doing so, discover more talents and abilities within herself. And if God chooses to grant me this desire of my heart for Trinity at this time, just know that we are already packed,” Clarke said.

Trinity who recently won the 2019 Flame Awards for Music Video of the Year, Artiste of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year is performing in front of world-renowned judges, some of whom were vocal training coaches on the popular NBC show The Voice.

Clarke told Barbados TODAY that her daughter is not intimidated as she sees the competition as an adventure. “Matter of fact, she is oblivious of who she will be singing before. I spared her certain details. She knows that she is representing her country and singing with all of her might as rehearsed. So, she is just excited to hold the microphone and show them what Barbados has got! Everything else I shield and cover her, allowing her to feel no pressure or fear at all,” she said.

Clarke expressed thanks to all Barbadians as well as private and public sponsors who would have donated to ensure that she and Trinity made it to California for the competition. She assured that she puts her faith in God and whatever plan he has for Trinity will be fulfilled.

“Our hearts are full because of the overwhelming amount of support. The competition is dubbed as the ‘Olympics’ of the performing arts and indeed, we count it an honour and a privilege to be the first ever to represent our country at this [event]. Barbados, thank you for trusting in our ability to represent you in song to the world. We are small in number as some countries have over 20 plus representatives, but we are powerful champions and we deliver,” she said.

Today, Trinity and her mother Kareen Clarke, who is also competing, will attend an orientation where they will meet with some of their fellow contestants. (LG)