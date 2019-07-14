Police Notice: Technical issues with telephone lines - Barbados Today

The Operations Control Room of the Royal Barbados Police Force is currently experiencing some technical issues with the Police Emergency telephone number 211 and the main PBX Line 430 7100.

The public is asked to dial the following numbers should you require Police service:

430 7240

430 7254

430 7255

430 7264

Please be assured that we have contacted the relevant technicians to ensure that our telephone lines are back up and working as soon as possible.

You will be notified when those technical issues have been resolved. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your understanding.