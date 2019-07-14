Police Notice: Technical issues with telephone lines - Barbados Today

The Operations Control Room of the Royal Barbados Police Force is currently experiencing some technical issues with the Police Emergency telephone number 211 and the main PBX Line 430 7100.
The public is asked to dial the following numbers should you require Police service:
430 7240
430 7254
430 7255
430 7264
Please be assured that we have contacted the relevant technicians to ensure that our telephone lines are back up and working as soon as possible.
You will be notified when those technical issues have been resolved. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your understanding.
2 thoughts on “Police Notice: Technical issues with telephone lines”
you’ve be hacked
The FLOW merger was one big mistake. The problems with our landlines are unprecedented in my lifetime – over 60yrs.
We once had the best telephone service in the developing world. It was ruined by WTO ordered “liberalization”.
Now our safety is at risk because FLOW (a four letter word beginning with “F”) is unable to provide a reliable service for our Police Emergency number?
Wait until the first storm hits, all the cell towers go down and without electricity supply for the routers all our landlines are useless. Where will the emergency services get their information on damage, road obstruction/flooding and injuries with no telephones working?
Did no-one think of this when the merger was proposed, or were they influenced by the fact that it was a WTO advisor to the C’bean who helped write the legislation on “liberalization who wanted the merger to save his hide?
Don’t expect the emergency line to be up soon.