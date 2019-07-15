Music tutor guilty of assaulting student - Barbados Today

A music lessons teacher who resides in St Philip has been found guilty of indecently assaulting one of his male charges.

The boy who is now 14 years old was an 11-year-old first form student at a secondary school located in St Michael on January 7, 2016 when the incident occurred.

In his testimony the teen explained that tutor unbuckled his belt, pushed his hands in his pants and squeezed his testicles when he was unable to give an answer to a question.

However, the 24-year-old tutor in an unsworn statement told the No. 5 Supreme Court that the touching of a minor’s groin area was an “accident”.

This morning the eight-member jury who heard the evidence in the case over the past two weeks returned a unanimous guilty verdict after Madam Justice Pamela Beckles gave her summation of the case.

Pre-sentencing and psychological reports have been ordered on the tutor in preparation for sentencing in the case which was prosecuted by Senior Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney.

The tutor remains on bail and will make his next appearance in court on October 23.