Bourne to ‘cool off’ in prison on remand - Barbados Today

The remand block at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds will be home for a 31-year-old general worker who admitted that he was intoxicated on the day he allegedly assaulted his wife and committed three offences against two police officers.

Station Sergeant Peter Barrow in submitting objections to bail told Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch “a cooling off period” was needed for accused Brenden Oneal Bourne, of 1st Avenue Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael.

It is alleged that Bourne unlawfully assaulted Tammie Walthrust-Bourne on July 14 occasioning her actual bodily harm. He is further accused of assaulting and resisting police constable Kemar White in the execution of his duties on the same day and resisting acting sergeant Andrew Sandiford also while executing his duties.

The offences allegedly occurred in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Barrow in outlining his grounds against bail admitted that Bourne was not known to the law courts but stated that the main incident involved the accused’s wife and subsequent charges came as a result of the intervention of uniformed officers.

“He is going back in that same environment . . . and the virtual complainant is not here to say anything on her behalf,” the Station Sergeant submitted in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

In his application for bail Bourne stated: “We were drinking and I was intoxicated. We are married but do not live in the same house.

“I didn’t know he was the police . . . I was intoxicated when he held me it was just my reflex,” Bourne stated before he was remanded until July 17.