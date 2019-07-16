Rice-Bowen elected new BARP President - Barbados Today

Rice-Bowen elected new BARP President

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 16, 2019

Marilyn Rice-Bowen is the new President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP).

Rice-Bowen and three other new members, Treasurer Monica Hinds, and Directors Clorinda Alleyne and Eric Smith were elected at the association’s 24th Annual General Meeting held last Saturday.

They join current board members, Vice President Dame Billie Miller, Secretary Henry Barrow and Director K H L “Tony” Marshall.

5 thoughts on “Rice-Bowen elected new BARP President

  1. Gracelyn WilesGracelyn Wiles

    Congratulations Marilyn

      -   Reply
  2. Jean WorrellJean Worrell

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  3. Debra CorbinDebra Corbin

    Congratulations Marilyn

      -   Reply
  4. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    Congratulations to the new management team! Good luck!

      -   Reply
  5. Glenda YardeGlenda Yarde

    Congrats to you.

      -   Reply

