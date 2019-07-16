Rice-Bowen elected new BARP President - Barbados Today

Marilyn Rice-Bowen is the new President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP).

Rice-Bowen and three other new members, Treasurer Monica Hinds, and Directors Clorinda Alleyne and Eric Smith were elected at the association’s 24th Annual General Meeting held last Saturday.

They join current board members, Vice President Dame Billie Miller, Secretary Henry Barrow and Director K H L “Tony” Marshall.