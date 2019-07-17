Argentinian national charged with theft from bank and credit union - Barbados Today

Argentinian national Joaquin Alberto Lobo will appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with two counts of theft of money.

Lobo, 33, of Caseros, Buenos Aires, Argentina arrived in Barbados on July 3, 2019.

He is accused of stealing $3, 040 in money belonging to the Barbados Public Workers Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7.

Lobo is also charged with stealing $79, 770 in money belonging to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited between July 5 and 8.