Scotiabank ‘repaying customers’ - Barbados Today

As Scotiabank moves to repay its customers who were robbed by ATM hackers, the bank has announced a new online banking feature to warn customers.

Just over a week ago, several people fell victim to ATM “skimming” in which thieves gained access to accounts by retrieving accounts and passwords as they used their bank cards

Three suspects were highlighted by police, but to date no charges have been laid.

In a statement issued today, Scotiabank said it had already begun the process of reimbursing customers.

It said it was now using technology to alert customers about suspicious activity on their accounts.

The bank said: “Scotiabank customers affected by last weekend’s fraudulent debit card activity have begun to be reimbursed.

“While investigations are continuing and the matter is in the hands of the authorities, the bank has been in contact with impacted customers and is working with them to have their reimbursements fast tracked.

“We recently introduced Alerts which allow customers to receive real-time notifications about activity on their accounts.

“We encourage customers to sign up for online banking to so that they can benefit from this free feature.”

Declaring it was “committed to keeping customers’ accounts and financial information safe and secure”, Scotiabank urged its customers to be vigilant when conducting debit card transactions.

It said: “We remind customers to use caution when conducting debit card transactions, only use cards at reputable locations, never let the card out of your sight and use the PIN pad discreetly.

“Also, you should never respond to messages that ask for confidential bank information.

“We encourage customers who suspect any fraudulent activity on their accounts to contact us immediately at (246) 426 7000.”