Accused to police officers: I’m sorry - Barbados Today

A 31-year-old general worker was reprimanded and discharged after issuing an apology to two police officers.

Brendan Oneal Bourne, of 1st Avenue Sealy Land, Bankhall, St Michael was accused of assaulting and resisting police constable Kemar White and resisting acting Sergeant Andrew Sandiford in the execution of their duties on July 14.

After spending two nights at HMP Dodds, Bourne appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today and pleaded guilty to the charges.

An assault case involving his wife was dismissed after she said she was no longer interested in continuing with the matter.

Police constable Kenmore Phillips in outlining the facts said that the offences against the police were committed when they responded to a report of an altercation.

“I really do apologise about what happened on Sunday. I was intoxicated but that is no excuse,” the first time offender, who was represented by attorney-at-law Marvin Patterson, told Sandiford who also accepted the apology on behalf of his colleague.