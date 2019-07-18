‘Tough five days’ - Barbados Today

The last five days on remand have been nothing but hard for an accused conductor, his attorney Jamar Bourne said today.

The lawyer made the disclosure as he put forward an application for bail for his client Jerad Andre Brathwaite, of Brereton, St Philip.

The 22-year-old is accused of using the threatening words “I got bullets for you when you come home,” towards Javon Lashley on July 10. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and also to unlawfully assaulting Lashley on the same day occasioning him actual bodily harm.

He was remanded to Dodds on his first appearance before a Bridgetown court last Saturday.

“There was a statement made by a witness in his favour. The accused has a witness who saw everything and I think that should go in his favour,” Bourne said on his client’s behalf adding that the father of two had no prior convictions nor pending charges before the law courts.

The attorney further told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that Brathwaite had no history of violence and was the main breadwinner for his family.

“He had a very hard time for the four or five days he spent on remand,” Bourne said moments before his submission for bail was granted.

With a warning to stay away from the complainant Brathwaite was released on $3,000 bail to return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 15.