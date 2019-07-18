‘Tough five days’ - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

‘Tough five days’

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 18, 2019

The last five days on remand have been nothing but hard for an accused conductor, his attorney Jamar Bourne said today.

The lawyer made the disclosure as he put forward an application for bail for his client Jerad Andre Brathwaite, of Brereton, St Philip.

The 22-year-old is accused of using the threatening words “I got bullets for you when you come home,” towards Javon Lashley on July 10. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and also to unlawfully assaulting Lashley on the same day occasioning him actual bodily harm.

He was remanded to Dodds on his first appearance before a Bridgetown court last Saturday.

“There was a statement made by a witness in his favour. The accused has a witness who saw everything and I think that should go in his favour,” Bourne said on his client’s behalf adding that the father of two had no prior convictions nor pending charges before the law courts.

The attorney further told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that Brathwaite had no history of violence and was the main breadwinner for his family.

“He had a very hard time for the four or five days he spent on remand,” Bourne said moments before his submission for bail was granted.

With a warning to stay away from the complainant Brathwaite was released on $3,000 bail to return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

2 thoughts on “‘Tough five days’

  1. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    I would have leave his stupid ass Locked up for his stupid mouth

      -   Reply
  2. Omar WatsonOmar Watson

    You know that you have that level of responsibility to your family and getting yourself into foolish trouble? Stupse

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Argentinian national charged with theft from bank and credit union
July 17, 2019
Tear-filled sendoff
July 17, 2019
Judge to make decision on bail tomorrow
July 17, 2019
Pile’s report
July 17, 2019
Lavine re-arrested
July 18, 2019
‘Unfair dismissal’
July 17, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs