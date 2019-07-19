Parents want answers after death - Barbados Today

The parents of Dario Lloyd who was gunned down five years ago want answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the 20-year-old’s death.

Mother Angela Lloyd and father Ricardo Phillips, told Barbados TODAY that they were praying and hoping to see the day when Lloyd’s killer was caught, and stand before the law courts to give the reason why Dario’s life was taken, execution style.

The parents made it clear that they were not looking for revenge, but just want to ask the killer why.

“I just want to know what was the reason my son get shoot that night. People saying it wasn’t meant for him, but if it wasn’t meant for him and they shoot the wrong person, it is me that still in pain. My child gone. For me, as his mother I wouldn’t want revenge. I wouldn’t want that on my hands.

“I am trying to get over the hurt, but I did not get closure because they never hold anybody for my son. Yes I know I have to move on, I know I have to find closure, but that is the part that got me.

“Sometimes you still hearing that this body do it, you still hearing things on the road. But I don’t have any proof so I don’t try to dwell on that part unless the police say otherwise,” an emotional Angela said during an interview at the Brittons Hill, St Michael, Restoration Ministries Church on Sunday, where a memorial service was held to mark the fifth anniversary of her son’s death.

Sitting next to Angela, Ricardo declared that though he knows his child could never be replaced, he would feel much better knowing who shot him, and what was the motive behind it.

“Not that I hate the person or I want revenge. But I just want to know the person who did it, and the reason why. Personally, I don’t think it was meant for Dario, not knowing the Dario that I know. I feel he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ricardo said.

Dario was gunned down during an ambush attack in the Bonnetts Housing Area, Brittons Hill, St Michael, around 9:45 p.m. on July 14 2014 as he played dominoes with a group. He died while being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Two other persons were also injured during the incident.

According to lawmen, the three victims were in a group watching and playing dominoes when a number of persons approached and shot at them.

Not a day goes by that Angela does not miss the second of her three children.

She said the recent shootings that have claimed the lives of several young men, have not made the grieving process any easier.

Each time there is a shooting, Angela remembers that night she got the dreaded news that her only son died.

She often thinks about the traumatic experience other families must also be going through.

“The shootings that happen throughout the island really affect me. I try to keep busy, and be surrounded by friends, but I still have quiet times, which are hard and trying times. I miss Dario making me laugh. Despite he was a boy child he was one to come and help if I was sick.

“I relive the memory of losing him like if it was yesterday. I could tell you everything that happen the Monday night that Dario get shoot. It was not pleasant getting a call from my girlfriend telling me that he now get shoot. I was in disbelief,” she said, looking at her cellular phone where a picture of Dario was displayed as the screensaver.

Angela pointed out that she believes there has been a rise in crime and violence because too many people are angry. She said it was time for people to learn how to resolve issues in an appropriate manner, and not run to get a gun, as the first resort.

“When you kill somebody child it ain’t no coming back from that. Them just telling themselves they going up to prison for couple years and coming back down.

“I think people just think that they could shoot and go to jail and get bail three, four years from now and come back on the road. I could deal with a man that got to defend himself rightfully. But I can’t deal with the senseless shooting,” Angela said.

Ricardo said he tries to remember the good times he had with his beloved son before he met his sudden and tragic death.

The father recalled that they had a good relationship.

“I think about the happy times that me and Dario had. I think about him smiling and talking. When sadness comes, I think about happiness. We talked about the Bible a lot. He was on his way to becoming a real Christian. He would call me and say daddy so and so with the Bible, and I would try to help him out. But he was really into going to church,” Ricardo said.

The mother said she organised the memorial service and invited other parents who also lost their children tragically “for us to get together to pray and be a comfort for each other”.

“Yes I does got my dark days. But when I go in my dark days I remember that I got the two girls and I got my two grandchildren and I got good friends that keep on talking to me. You have to be surrounded by positive people.

“But my big daughter, sometimes when I tell her there was a shooting she would say ‘mummy I ain’t care, that may be somebody that kill my brother’. My two girls still going through the hurt,” Angela said.

