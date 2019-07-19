Police get fresh ‘eyes on crime’ - Barbados Today

Police have been forced to depend on technology to make up for citizens’ unwillingness to share information on crimes they have witnessed, Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith has said, as the Police Force accepted a donation of new surveillance cameras.

Declaring that policing was far more complex now than it was 25 years ago, Griffith complained of a lack of people coming forward to support the Police by giving information on crimes committed.

Griffith said that even though people were seeing criminal activities, they were not reporting what they saw for various reasons, including fear of retribution, or a blank refusal to support law enforcement officers in their efforts.

The police chief today welcomed a donation of six closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) to help in the fight against crime, expressing the hope that the private sector would donate more electronic eyes to crimefighters.

The Commissioner said the cameras, which have been donated just in time for Crop Over, are to assist with surveillance of The City.

“The City is always a vulnerable place. We get much of our crime in The City and the suburbs. These are the areas that are more prone to crime than the rural areas.

“So where cameras are available, that would be good eyes for law enforcement to be able to capture some of the things that are happening around us.

“As I said before, not a lot of people are coming forward and giving information in relation to crime, and that clearly will assist us.

“I want to thank ICBL for that contribution. I think it opens a way for other entities from the private sector to come forward and support us. There are a lot of other areas we would like to cover,” he said.

Delivering remarks on behalf of ICBL, Chief Operations Officer Oliver Jordan said the insurance company came up with the idea for the project four months ago, and said he was impressed by the police force’s swift action to implement it.

“Everyday, the men and women of the Police Force are tasked with the responsibility of protecting residents and visitors in Barbados.

“The truth is, it is not an easy job, especially in today’s tough environment, where crime-fighting has become far more complex.

“It is for this reason that we at ICBL believe that the private sector should step up and play our part to aid the Police Force in the fight against crime in our country, wherever possible. This can only result in more efficient and successful policing, and a better Barbados.”

He continued: “We know that the Crop Over Season is upon us and will be a very busy time for the Force. It is our hope that the cameras donated today will assist the Police Force with their surveillance, and act as a deterrent to criminal activity during Crop Over and beyond.”

Jordan presented a $24,000 cheque to Commissioner Griffith for the CCTV cameras at Police Headquarters in Bridgetown this morning.