Remedy coming - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Remedy coming

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 19, 2019

Amid complaints that members of the public have been unable to fill some prescriptions at pharmacies at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health says it has taken immediate steps to address the problem.

Patients seeking medication for diabetes and hypertension took to radio talk shows today to report that they were being turned away when they visited the pharmacies to fill prescriptions.

But in a brief statement, the Ministry of Health said that the problem would be resolved by the middle of next week.

It said that “Government pharmacies” should once again be fully stocked by the middle of next week.”

But the ministry urged the public not to share their prescribed medication with anyone, even if they may suffer from the same ailments.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Lavine re-arrested
July 18, 2019
Prime property
July 18, 2019
Accused to police officers: I’m sorry
July 18, 2019
‘Unfair dismissal’
July 17, 2019
#BTEditorial - Reading Dickey has brought pleasure to many bookworms
July 18, 2019
Archer awarded central contract
July 19, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs