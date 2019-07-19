Remedy coming - Barbados Today

Amid complaints that members of the public have been unable to fill some prescriptions at pharmacies at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health says it has taken immediate steps to address the problem.

Patients seeking medication for diabetes and hypertension took to radio talk shows today to report that they were being turned away when they visited the pharmacies to fill prescriptions.

But in a brief statement, the Ministry of Health said that the problem would be resolved by the middle of next week.

It said that “Government pharmacies” should once again be fully stocked by the middle of next week.”

But the ministry urged the public not to share their prescribed medication with anyone, even if they may suffer from the same ailments.