Drug shortage being addressed - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has assured the public that the problems experienced by some patients seeking to fill prescriptions at polyclinic pharmacies have been drawn to its attention and are being addressed as a matter of urgency.

Some people complained on the radio call-in programme that they had been turned away from government pharmacies which were without some prescribed hypertensive and diabetic drugs.

The ministry has indicated that steps have been taken to resolve the issues and the government pharmacies should once again be fully stocked by mid next week.

Persons are cautioned against sharing prescribed medication with anyone, including persons who may suffer from similar ailments. The ministry apologizes for any inconvenience which may have been caused.