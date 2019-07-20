Drug shortage being addressed - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Drug shortage being addressed

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 20, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has assured the public that the problems experienced by some patients seeking to fill prescriptions at polyclinic pharmacies have been drawn to its attention and are being addressed as a matter of urgency.

Some people complained on the radio call-in programme that they had been turned away from government pharmacies which were without some prescribed hypertensive and diabetic drugs.

The ministry has indicated that steps have been taken to resolve the issues and the government pharmacies should once again be fully stocked by mid next week.

Persons are cautioned against sharing prescribed medication with anyone, including persons who may suffer from similar ailments. The ministry apologizes for any inconvenience which may have been caused.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Charge dismissed
July 19, 2019
Parents want answers after death
July 19, 2019
‘So long’
July 19, 2019
Nowhere to go
July 20, 2019
Pre-trial moves
July 20, 2019
Archer awarded central contract
July 19, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs