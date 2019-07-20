Pic-o'-De-Crop kaiso finalists named - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Pic-o’-De-Crop kaiso finalists named

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 20, 2019
By LaShawna Griffith
The finalists for the Pic-o’-De-Crop calypso contest were announced in the wee hours of Saturday morning at the Shining Stars Calypso Tent.
Around 12:30 a.m., Communications Officer at the National Cultural Foundation Simone Codrington and Pic-o’-De-Crop producer Aja announced the 17 calypsonians who will meet defending monarch Mr Blood.
From Cave Shepherd All Stars: Donella, Eric Lewis, Jude Clarke, Kid Site, Sammy Dello and Teri. 
From First Citizens De Big Show: Ac, Chrystal Cummins-Beckles, Classic, Edwin, Jslo, Mr Dale and TC. 
From House of Soca Calypso Tent: Faith and Miss Sammy G.
The lone finalist from Stray Cats is Sammy Jane.
There were no finalists from the Shining Stars or Super Gladiators tents.
(LG)
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Charge dismissed
July 19, 2019
Parents want answers after death
July 19, 2019
‘So long’
July 19, 2019
Archer awarded central contract
July 19, 2019
Membership dwindling at NUPW
July 19, 2019
Just one jump by Bag
July 18, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs