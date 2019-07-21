Magistrates’ Courts to close for training - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Magistrates’ Courts to close for training

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 21, 2019

Members of the public are advised that the following Magistrates’ Courts and offices will be closed at noon on Tuesday, July 23, to allow staff to undergo training.

They are: District “B”/Oistins Magistrates’ Court; District “B”/Boarded Hall Magistrates’ Court; District “C” Magistrates’ Court; District “D”/Cane Garden Magistrates’ Court; Holetown Magistrates’ Court; and District “F”/Horse Hill Magistrates’ Court.

However, the offices and courts at the District “A” Magistrates’ Court at Coleridge Street and the District “A” Civil and District “A” Domestic Courts at St Matthias, Christ Church, will remain open.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Pre-trial moves
July 20, 2019
Nowhere to go
July 20, 2019
FBI offers help to local police
July 20, 2019
Surgeries delayed at QEH
July 20, 2019
Charge dismissed
July 19, 2019
Prisoner admits to two more charges
July 20, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs