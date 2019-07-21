Magistrates’ Courts to close for training - Barbados Today

Members of the public are advised that the following Magistrates’ Courts and offices will be closed at noon on Tuesday, July 23, to allow staff to undergo training.

They are: District “B”/Oistins Magistrates’ Court; District “B”/Boarded Hall Magistrates’ Court; District “C” Magistrates’ Court; District “D”/Cane Garden Magistrates’ Court; Holetown Magistrates’ Court; and District “F”/Horse Hill Magistrates’ Court.

However, the offices and courts at the District “A” Magistrates’ Court at Coleridge Street and the District “A” Civil and District “A” Domestic Courts at St Matthias, Christ Church, will remain open.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.