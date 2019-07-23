More honours - Barbados Today

Republic Bank congratulated several staff members and their children who successfully completed the 2019 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), encouraging the students to remain focused on their academic journeys.

The students were presented with gifts by Republic Bank Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications Sophia Allsopp-Cambridge who offered congratulations and wished the eager students well at their new schools.

“We understand the importance of success in the Common Entrance Exam, both to these students, and their parents who are part of our Republic Bank family. The transition to secondary school can be challenging for many students, and we want them to know that they have our full support,” Allsopp-Cambridge said.

Six students whose parents are Republic Bank staff members completed this year’s exam, and Allsopp-Cambridge urged them to spend their time wisely. She suggested they limit their use of television and electronic gadgets during the summer vacation, spending more time reading and broadening their horizons in preparation for their introduction to a number of new subject areas when school reopens in September. (PR)