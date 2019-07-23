No bail for homeless man - Barbados Today

A man accused of masturbating at Pebbles Beach has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for the next 28 days.

Wade Grant was detained on July 18 for willfully, openly, lewdly and obscenely exposing his person while at the public place.

The 46-year-old, who is listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder objected to bail for the accused based on the nature and seriousness of the offence, fears that he would reoffend and his antecedents.

Grant will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 20.