Pile back in court - Barbados Today

The prosecution and defence will make suggestions on what sentence should be imposed on convicted attorney Vonda Pile when the case is called on Wednesday.

Pile, who is currently on remand at HMP Dodds re-appeared before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles today where four character witnesses gave evidence on her behalf.

She was recently found guilty, by 7-2 majority verdict, of theft of BDS $191, 416. 39 belonging to former client, Anstey King, between April 29, 2009 and October 26, 2010. She was found not guilty of money laundering in the same matter.

Attorneys-at-law Andrew Pilgrim, Q.C., and Marlon Gordon represent Pile while Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman and Senior Crown Counsel Kyrstal Delaney are the prosecutors.