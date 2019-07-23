Pile back in court - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Pile back in court

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 23, 2019

The prosecution and defence will make suggestions on what sentence should be imposed on convicted attorney Vonda Pile when the case is called on Wednesday.

Pile, who is currently on remand at HMP Dodds re-appeared before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles today where four character witnesses gave evidence on her behalf.

She was recently found guilty, by 7-2 majority verdict, of theft of BDS $191, 416. 39 belonging to former client, Anstey King, between April 29, 2009 and October 26, 2010. She was found not guilty of money laundering in the same matter.

Attorneys-at-law Andrew Pilgrim, Q.C., and Marlon Gordon represent Pile while Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman and Senior Crown Counsel Kyrstal Delaney are the prosecutors.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

6 thoughts on “Pile back in court

  1. Cat RockCat Rock

    What’s the point of having 2 lawyers after being found guilty while representing yourself? Crazy

      -   Reply
  2. Cynthia TyrellCynthia Tyrell

    She knows she has the man money

      -   Reply
  3. Ken R. SmithKen R. Smith

    Definitely needed, mitigation by a top lawyer(s) could mean the difference between 3 -10, 5-15 etc, etc

      -   Reply
  4. Andries GraverAndries Graver

    Payback time hopefully

      -   Reply
  5. Horace BoyceHorace Boyce

    Nothing short of a custodial sentence would suffice

      -   Reply
  6. Cheryl CarterCheryl Carter

    It is amazing some of the comments made here. At what point is Enough…Enough. When should a crooked lawyer on this island be made to pay for the injustices meted out to their Client(s). Because others got a slap on the risk… should it continue unabated? What a load of malarkey about her pedigree. Yes top lawyers mitigate on her behalf, she is one of your colleagues but what about full restitution for the Client? All of you (Mr Pilgrim et al) should get together and help her repay the Client.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Roadblock
July 23, 2019
US accuses Venezuela jet of aggressive action over Caribbean
July 21, 2019
Highway horror
July 23, 2019
Pre-trial moves
July 20, 2019
Clarissa Geraldine Brathwaite celebrates 100
July 20, 2019
‘Off route’
July 23, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs