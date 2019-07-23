Pile back in court - Barbados Today

The prosecution and defence will make suggestions on what sentence should be imposed on convicted attorney Vonda Pile when the case is called on Wednesday.
Pile, who is currently on remand at HMP Dodds re-appeared before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles today where four character witnesses gave evidence on her behalf.
She was recently found guilty, by 7-2 majority verdict, of theft of BDS $191, 416. 39 belonging to former client, Anstey King, between April 29, 2009 and October 26, 2010. She was found not guilty of money laundering in the same matter.
Attorneys-at-law Andrew Pilgrim, Q.C., and Marlon Gordon represent Pile while Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman and Senior Crown Counsel Kyrstal Delaney are the prosecutors.
6 thoughts on “Pile back in court”
What’s the point of having 2 lawyers after being found guilty while representing yourself? Crazy
She knows she has the man money
Definitely needed, mitigation by a top lawyer(s) could mean the difference between 3 -10, 5-15 etc, etc
Payback time hopefully
Nothing short of a custodial sentence would suffice
It is amazing some of the comments made here. At what point is Enough…Enough. When should a crooked lawyer on this island be made to pay for the injustices meted out to their Client(s). Because others got a slap on the risk… should it continue unabated? What a load of malarkey about her pedigree. Yes top lawyers mitigate on her behalf, she is one of your colleagues but what about full restitution for the Client? All of you (Mr Pilgrim et al) should get together and help her repay the Client.