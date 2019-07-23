Two years for drugs in luggage - Barbados Today

Vincentian drug trafficker Keshorn Devon Durham has been sentenced to two years in prison for arriving in Barbados with $66,800 worth of cannabis.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the sentence on the 22-year-old from Edinboro, St Vincent on the trafficking and importation charges which will run concurrently.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the offences of possession and possession with intent to supply.

He has spent five months and seven days on remand and that time will be credited to his sentence.

When the CARICOM national pleaded guilty on his first appearance before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant it was revealed that he arrived at the Bridgetown Port on February 12 aboard a vessel from Kingstown.

He went through immigration where a check was made of his luggage and two brown taped packages containing 33.4 pounds of the illegal vegetable matter were discovered hidden behind the lining.