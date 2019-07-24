Lands for Hyatt project secured - Barbados Today

Government has legally acquired lands at Bay Street, St Michael to be used for the Hyatt project.

The resolution to approve the acquisition of land for the purpose of vesting in the Barbados Tourism Inc was passed in the Lower House today.

“This resolution is to seek approval of the aforementioned land. We have had extensive debate on this particular resolution lasting for almost a day. I do not propose to repeat the substance of that debate. The 14th of May the House approved the acquisition of the said parcel of land. The land is now vested in the Crown,” said Minister of Housing and Lands George Payne.

According the Minister, the joint Government/private sector venture is an investment in the tourism sector.

“The BTI has taken on a number of projects in order to push the frontiers of tourism development in the country. The physical development plan 2017 for Bridgetown includes encouraging investment along Bay Street and promoting redevelopment of key sites for tourism investment including hotels, restaurants, attractions and costal open spaces including the Pierhead, Needhams Point and Hincks Street.”

Payne pointed out that the land was part of six properties on which the Hyatt Hotel will be built.

The Minister said the parcel of land is one of six properties that will form what will be known as the Hyatt project. Two of those parcels were vested in the BTI prior to 2019. This property will supplement the property in the area of Deco Motors which is owned by Visions Inc, the developers for the Hyatt, he said.