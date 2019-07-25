Accused wants help for his ‘bad drug habit’ - Barbados Today

Unable to control his cocaine and marijuana addiction “anymore” a 36-year-old carpenter requested help after admitting to theft.

“I have a bad drug habit. I would love some help. I can’t control it anymore. It getting me in some problems, I would love some help with it,” Andre Glenroy Brathwaite, of Mangrove, St Philip said today.

He made the comments after pleading guilty to stealing a car alarm system worth $175 belonging to Automotive Arts located at Wildey, St Michael.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder in revealing the facts said security at the company kept Brathwaite under observation when he entered the store on July 24. He was seen taking the item and placing it in a bag. He was subsequently arrested.

Brathwaite, who is known to the court for similar offences, told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he got hooked on drugs “through women” but did not explain any further.

“It is just a habit and I can’t deal with it anymore. I just need help,” he said before he was remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for a report from doctors about his suitability for drug rehabilitation.

Brathwaite will make his next appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 15.