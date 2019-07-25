Carnival goes digital - Barbados Today

Hollice Mapp, better known as Mr Killa, wants carnival to be at your fingertips.

On Tuesday, the International Power Soca Monarch launched the Go-Carnival app, which intends to be the hub for all things carnival happening in the region and beyond. The idea was conceptualised by Mr Killa, who partnered with PromoCaribbean to bring it to fruition.

Go-Carnival allows users to access a range of services and products such as new music, links to artistes and their managers, purchase event tickets and browse and buy costumes.

Mr Killa told Bajan Vibes that the concept had been brewing for “a long time” as he saw the need to bring Caribbean culture into the digital age.

“We have to be innovative as Caribbean people, because there are things that are representing other genres of music worldwide, [so I thought] why not build the digital world around us that can enhance our market, our music, our carnival, and culture locally and internationally? Being an artist, I see loopholes and weak points in our industry, [and] I try my best to see how I can fill that gap,” he said after an electrifying performance at Soca on De Hill last Sunday.

The Run Wid It singer added that the app creates a direct connection between consumers and those in carnival-related industries, making it easier to facilitate business.

“When an app like this is launched, tourists from around the world don’t have to be lost about Crop Over, now they can just click on Crop Over. The person who owns the band now has the opportunity to be on the app and can sell the costume through the app.”

Along with this major initiative, Mr Killa is also busy with other business and personal ventures. He is launching a radio station, plans to open a state-of-the-art studio and has started a nonprofit organisation for children.

“Between the entertainment and business, I have been growing tremendously and I really want to thank all the people and fans who support in every way,” he said.