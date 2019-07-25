Former health minister assisted at accident scene - Barbados Today

Accused Mario Neptune allegedly told a former Minister of Health that a man commandeered his vehicle at gun point before it was involved in a fatal crash along the Spring Garden Highway nine years ago.

The evidence of Donville Inniss contained in a deposition was read to the nine-member jury this morning by Michelle Beckles who was the court clerk in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court when Inniss testified before Magistrate Graveney Bannister.

The No. 2 Supreme Court today presided by Justice Randall Worrell heard that Inniss came across the accident scene around 1:40 a.m. on June 27, 2010 as he was travelling from Kensington Oval. He said he pulled over to see what assistance he could render to the persons involved in what appeared to be a two-vehicle accident.

The clerk read that Inniss walked over to the overturned vehicle and saw two persons trapped inside in the driver and passenger seats. He called the emergency ambulance service and identified himself as the

Minister of Health and asked for an estimated time of arrival of the ambulance but it appeared that no one had reported the accident.

He gave the necessary information to the dispatcher and also called the fire service as he was of the view that the Jaws of Life was necessary in this case. The police were also called in.

In the statement Inniss said that he went to the vehicle that was in the middle of the road. There was a male in the passenger seat. He attempted to open the front right door but it did not open. He then asked the man how he was feeling and he explained that he had pain in his leg. Inniss then asked him what had occurred as he was more responsive than the other two people involved in the accident.

“He said he was stopped further up the road a little way from Black Rock gas station by another gentleman at gun point and the gunman commandeered the vehicle and sped off in a southernly direction along Spring Garden,” the clerk said as she read Inniss’ evidence.

The statement went on to say that the gunman struck the other vehicle and then got out the car and ran away.

“I said to the passenger how did he escape? I did not believe this thing [as] he would have had difficulty opening the door. The passenger said he was not sure. I told him that that is a matter for him to discuss with the police and my interest was in his wellbeing,” the statement read. Inniss then proceeded to assist emergency personnel where possible.

Following that evidence the case was adjourned until Monday, July 29 when the prosecutors, Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale and Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis, are expected to put more witnesses on the stand.

Attorney-at-law Romario Straker is Neptune’s legal counsel.

Neptune is accused of causing the death of 32-year-old Samantha St Martin, of Cave Hill, St Michael on June 27, 2010 by driving in manner and at speed dangerous to the public.