Give fathers a hearing - Holder - Barbados Today

An outspoken men’s rights advocate has soundly condemned what he describes as the failure of policymakers and the judiciary to hear and act upon the cries of “good, non-threatening fathers”.
In fact, Kammie Holder, spokesperson for Barbados Fathers 4 Justice is concerned that authorities’ failure to address a disparity between the treatment of mothers and fathers before the law courts could result in damning consequences for families.
In an over 20-minute social media post following the death of 42-year-old Cornelius Barrow and his two young children in a fire at their Warrens Park South home, Holder revealed he became deeply saddened upon hearing the deceased father was in the midst of a brutal custody battle with his wife.
“A day does not pass by when some mother, father, brother, uncle or girlfriend does not tell me about how they are feeling hard done by the judiciary, the Child Care Board and the police force and I can speak to my own experience of a system that treats all men as either dogs, criminals or suspects and women as above reproach and totally perfect.
“There are men in this country who are having malicious protection orders taken out against them just to ensure they do not have a normal relationship with their children. [There are] men who cannot go to a school to inquire about the wellbeing of their children because the mother deliberately left the father’s name off the registration form,” cried Holder.
Police on Wednesday evening indicated they were aware of a post circulating on social media, allegedly written by the deceased father, extensively outlining his displeasure with the local judiciary in its handling of the ongoing custody battle and that he was through with Barbados and its legal system.
Holder declared he had spoken to numerous prominent figures, including parliamentarians, magistrates and judges on the treatment of men in such circumstances, but fears his pleas have been falling on deaf ears.
He added that while many fathers walk away from the unfair treatment meted out by the law, not everyone would walk away peacefully.
“I said fathers are hurting and I said that I hoped we would not have to wait until blood was flowing in the streets because fathers have nowhere to turn or anyone to talk to.
“We deserve to do better in this country for the sake of our children. I am tired of complaining. We have got to do better. It cannot be in the best interest of our children to have children being denied access to a mother or father.
Calling on the Attorney General, he said: “Dale Marshall, you have a social responsibility…listen to the cries of the men and good, non threatening fathers. Do the right thing in this country.”
31 thoughts on “Give fathers a hearing – Holder”
D bottom line is that the justice system is all for women, no matter what happens the women always wins….just saying
In a case like this how the hell can you talk about “acting upon the case of good non threatening fathers”? Two children are dead at the hands of their own father, how can he be a non threatening father? I have said it over and over, most men DO NOT like women, they just use us for their pleasure. I agree that some women do a lot of crap too but if you check it her attitude towards men came about by the way she was treated by her father. Men just REFUSE to take ownership, they just blame us for everything, starting with Adam. If he was in his rightful place as God appointed him to be Eve would never had to chance to do what she did. He was out of place just like most of our men. They come after us, claim to love us but then treat us like what goes in the toilet.
Men are just revengeful, a man would refuse to support a child because he feels the most eye is doing g something for the mother. If a father had to give even $100 a wk, the mother who is paying a mortgage, rent, utilities, insurance, property tax, plus the everyday stuff is still doing way more financially. Yet he feels that his paltry $100 is too much.
I had a relative who yrs ago drove his car into the Carenege with his child and girlfriend because she left him. Who do these men think they are? When thy leave us we cry and carry on. Really right now I just don’t feel good about men and especially bajan men, I’d rather stay alone than to be tormented by one of them. A man killed his children but this one still has to blame others.
……because he feels the money is doing………..
Some women aren’t always good mothers.
I was saying his actions were not about the children or the law courts it was to inflict the worst hurt on another human being whom he can no longer have to call his own. There is no justification for this action. This man was mentally sick and needed urgent care. Could no one see this? It was a selfish and cruel act to take two innocent lives. This is similar scenario to if I can’t have you then no one will!
This is a sick crazy man who would kill his children
How the hell does the alleged murder of 2 innocent children by their father in any way support the case for fathers to be given greater consideration in child custody battles?
Please don’t conflate the controlling and vindictive malicious actions of this man with those of other men who may be good men seeking access to their children. In his letter he admitted he had access. He wanted her to have NONE! He admitted that he evicted his wife of 13 years from their matrimonial home and then he complained about the state of the home at which she resides. That’s insane to me. The courts have an obligation to protect the vulnerable in society. If the court failed in this instance it’s clear that they failed to protect the most vulnerable in this situation from a sociopath. It is too easy for people in society to point fingers at the women involved in these types of situations. Too often those fingers come from other women.
He obviously had issues. From my observations he was usuing those children to control the mother. He murdered those children to hurt her. Compassion more than anything else should be extended to her. One thing l have learn some men like to control and manipulate you. When they can’t they make sure they look for something to. Hope this lady gets support and not finger pointing.
I am afraid Kammie
Violence would continue to be a part of domestic disputes until the adjudication of disputes is balanced and fair and not biased towards the complaints of the woman
Time to suitably train magistrates to handle these sensitive disputes
Kammie Holder, this might not be the best case for your cause. You do have a cause but this case might not do justice to your cause.
In my opinion he could’ve handle it different not taking the kid’s and his own life ..Some Mother’s and Father’s must realize the tug and war only have the kid’s in the middle ..they used the kid’s as weapons against each other..some parent’s are wicked both side’s..UNITY IS STRENGTH Condolences to the entire Family’s Friend’s of the decease
As long as the legal system on this island continues to disadvantage males not only in respect of their children but in general, these kind of things will happen. This man was very wrong for what he did and will have to answer to his lord for his actions. Depression is a serious disorder that can be triggered by events and then it can trigger events such as this. It is now important to monitor the young lady (mother) to help her through her state of depression to prevent further lost of life. May Allah make it easy on all thoes who are connected to this situation in anyway and help them to overcome this trying time.
Rubertha blackman u are so right he is 42 she is 22 some man dont want to let go what he did is so wrong he give kammie Holder thing to talk about.one time man can do any thing to woman not now we dont need to sit and tak there crap mo more . Sone man when a woman dont want them no more they will use it to say they cannot see there child no more but it more to it than they are saying to me this man did not want is wife to go so he did this to make her feel bad .we dont kniw what thus man did to her
Offering condolences to the families on both sides. Hope they alk seek counselling in order to handle this unfortunate situation. I’m not in it, but I feel the pain. Just want to wish them God’s blessing during this time of sorrow
I believe this man went into a severe depression and had a psychotic break as a result of what he saw as him not being heard! There must be some measures in place in my country for this kind of thing? Facebook? He reached out on Facebook? There’s not even a hotline? Not everyone copes the same in exact set of circumstances! Support systems need to be in place in the event people need help and need to reach out!!
This man had a mental brake down .if people read the letter people would see he thought he was deprived look at the facts he pin point .I think some time the court should stand as a mediators weather than finding judge. He seams some what unstable reading in that letter the petty things .the age gap says so much.
The real problem is the mentality of ‘adults’…. Now the men against women will start and fingers will be pointed.
People need to be more careful who they are going to be having sex with because a child can come next and a child is not a toy, obviously both of them had issues because Noone was willing to compromise for the best interest of the children. Many parents try to use children as a bargaining tool or a way to spite their partner and that is very sad.
All that being said men need to be mentally stronger and think with the head above their waistline and stop thinking that stop thinking that a man can’t have emotins or talk to someone about their pain because it’s a female “thing” , that was a coward thing to do and it solved absolutely nothing.
Kammie holder have a beef with woman i wonder how he fee about this
It is true that Barbados fails to consider the father properly. My boyfriend has his 2 girl children live with him and not their mother– but where is his support from the mother?
Until you are in a relationship with a controlling man you will never understand the depths they will go to in order to control you, my first husband was extremely controlling, I was very young, when I made my decision to leave, ( we lived overseas) I had to plan an elaborate getaway, I knew I couldn’t come back to Barbados because he would find me however after making plans the Saturday night, he became ill the Sunday and diagnosed with cancer the Monday, I felt obligated to take care of him but the abuse and controlling behavior multiplied and he put me through hell, I finally got it when he said “I am going to kill you , I have nothing to lose if I kill you “ and he did try , fortunately I escaped that morning, I could write a book about my experiences with my controlling ex husband ( deceased)
For example I didn’t get new glasses because he had to choose the frames , I didn’t get new clothes because he had to choose them, I was a young 26 year old student 27 years ago and it was scary. I am telling my business because people must understand there are two sides to a story and they must listen and analyze before commenting, I listened to comments people made about me back then, I read the divorce papers my husband sent and I cried and cried because I didn’t know that person that they were talking about, it was all lies but it hurt like hell, he had to get a divorce before he died so that I would get absolutely nothing because I refused to sign over my rights to anything that I was entitled to as a young widow.
People I am sharing because I want you to take both sides into consideration before judging, and be mindful that some of your comments may be hurtful
You are only as good as your head allows you to be when you breakdown! After feeling frustrations and neglect from the system his Mental Faculties only showed him one way out. Though i don’t condone what he did i am in no position to judge only God.
What God don’t hinder He allow ….
Stop blaming the courts for that evil , sadistic and wicked man’s actions! No matter what was happening, any man that kills his children is sadistic , evil and wicked! Period!!!!! I hope he rots in hell!
Stop making excuses for abusive men who violate and abuse women and children. This was a domestic violence matter which had devastating consequences. If a man truly loves his children, he would not deny their mother access to them, Enough of this nonsense and painting the situation as if all men are evil and uncaring. There are very good men and fathers but the bad ones are rotten to the core.
The man always wrong and the woman always right lol
It is true that men need an equal voice , How else do we have the chance to forstall such trajedy from happening . Had he been properly in this tragic case , the court could have ordered an evaluation and got him treatment and perhaps removed the children for a time to ensure they safety.
I know it sounds like a bag of what if’s , but the reality is that many men snap under the emotional strain of such a biased system.
We no longer have our African traditional safeguards in place to ensure the health of families and support so we must ensure that their is a mechanism in place to address the issues .
System failllllll again
Wife of 13 years when did they got married.
Some men prefer to stay single and have no kids because they are scared
What of the welfare of the child? Someone proved to be the ultimate threat for these children? Who was that? Oh for Solomon’s wisdom