‘Guilty as charged’ - Barbados Today

Three years ago police found 26 rounds of ammunition in a toilet bowl and a 9mm semi automatic pistol under a mattress when they executed a search warrant at a Christ Church residence.

Today 34-year-old Reydon Richards from Breedy Land, Silver Hill pleaded guilty in the High Court to the May 18, 2016 charges which came out of this discovery before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles.

Richards who is currently being held at HMP Dodds will be sentenced at a later date but before that he will reappear in the No. 5 Supreme Court on July 29 when his time spent on remand will be revealed and submissions on sentencing will be made by his attorney Safiya Moore and Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney.

According to the police report read by the prosecutor, police executed a search warrant at Richards’ house on May 18. When they arrived there they looked through the window after hearing movement on the inside. They saw Richards moving from one room to another before opening the door.

Lawmen found the illegal items after conducting a search.

“I take them out of my shoes and throw them in there when I heard the police,” Richards allegedly told police at the time. He said he had the weapon and ammunition in his possession for approximately two weeks.