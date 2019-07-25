Popcorn, glitter and fireworks - Barbados Today

Over 4,000 feters, mainly dressed in white, converged on Daiquiri Beach, Bay Street, St Michael on Sunday for the annual Tipsy event. It started at 4 p.m. and ended around midnight but not before a spectacular display of fireworks just after 11 p.m.

Earlier in the night, around 8:15 p.m., Lil Natty and Thunda from Grenada hit the stage as the first live performers. Their 2017 hit, Mas Over Dey, had the crowd rocking. After them, DJ music kept the vibe going with a mixture of dancehall, reggae and other genres of music. Bajan acts Leadpipe and Mole took to the stage treating the crowd to their 2019 offerings.

It was clear, however, that the massive came to see Trinidadian act Kes The Band. Blasting the sounds of their T&T Carnival hit song Savannah Grass, Kes had the crowd in a frenzy for the majority of their hour-and-15-minute-long set. Lead singer, Kees Dieffenthaller, gave an energetic and entertaining performance.

There were signature songs such as Hello, Wotless, Feteland, Nah Let Go, Come Gal and Endless Summer along with soca songs from local acts like Krosfyah and Gabby. They diversified the set with reggae and dancehall music from icons Buju Banton and Sizzla. Kes also did the more popular Toast by Koffee.

At 10:15 p.m., fellow Trinidadian, Shal Marshall, joined the band on the stage with his 2017 mega hit Splinters. The crowd sang, danced and had an all-round good time to the vibes of Kes.

From after 11 p.m. to the end of the show, the sounds of Monstapiece DJ Peter Coppin kept the party massive rocking. Then Mr Crop Over, Lil Rick took over the stage. The live entertainment was the same full package but ended much earlier this year than it did last year.

But that was not the only change. Twisted Entertainment, promoters of the event, said their intention was to top last year’s event, so they went bigger and better with all aspects of staging the show. Tracy Highland, a member of the organising committee, told Bajan Vibes that Twisted pulled out all the stops.

“Every year Twisted Entertainment tries to improve, make things better, introduce different elements in order to keep things fresh. We stayed true to amazing décor, great entertainment line-up, drink specials and extras for the patrons.

“We were focused on what more we could do so everything was bigger and better. We went bigger and more elaborate with the stage. We had a screen in the middle of the party so that people in the back could see the performances better. The venue was bigger [and] we changed the layout. We extended the fence further on to the beach. People had more space. We installed more bathrooms. Free popcorn, cotton candy and glitter were also given to the patrons.”

Highland said they were very pleased with how the event unfolded. “We are extremely happy about how everything went down with Tipsy 2019. It went down without a hitch. It is always great after months and months of planning to see something unfold and everybody have a good time.” (IMC)