Counselling necessary for grieving mum - Barbados Today

A church leader is calling on Barbadians to pray for the grieving relatives of the three people who perished in a house fire at Apt B #93 Regency Drive, Warrens, St Michael.

Pastor Dr David Durant of Restoration Ministries, Brittons Hill, St Michael, also asked that people also specially remember Jovona Johnson-Barrow, the mother of 22-month-old Riodan Barrow and eight-month-old Rhea who both perished in yesterday’s fire.

Durant said nothing could prepare a person for the shock that this level of tragedy would bring to their life.

“We all have to empathise and sympathise with the family at this point in time, with this kind of tragedy that they are facing. We must offer them support as a community, and most of all, our prayers for God’s strength and God’s comfort and also for the peace of God at this time.

“Because situations like this can just shake up every part of your life. It can shake up your belief system; it can shake up your faith, even your reality. It can even cause you to think that this is not real.

“There is numbness, shock, anger and even a sense of hopelessness and despair people are feeling. There might even be a feeling of guilt in some instances if you feel like you could have done something more to help the situation,” Durant said.

The pastor, who works with families who have experienced tragedies, said it was important that Johnson-Barrow, who had to be rushed from the scene for medical attention, receives counselling immediately since she would need that level of intervention to help her along the painful journey.

“Others would need that level of intervention too, but the most urgent would be the mother who has lost those two little children. I think counselling must be offered to her immediately so it can help her to process this and help her to come to a place of acceptance and then transitioning to deal with this situation and then moving on from here.

“Offering counseling to the mother at this stage is a very critical move. I would definitely keep her in my prayers,” Durant said.