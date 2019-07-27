Where are they? - Barbados Today

Although women in soca have “stepped up their game”, their efforts have not largely resulted in greater representation both on and off the stage, Trinidadian soca artiste Nadia Batson has argued.

“I’ve done many shows, especially this year after carnival, where I was the only female on the cast. People would ask me how I felt about it… and it is great, but on the flip side, where is the female representation? We have so many fantastic female soca artistes, and a lot of times it irks me because you would look at a flyer and see one, possibly two women, but you would see six guys.”

Nadia has built up a multifaceted career as a sought-after singer/songwriter. Her pen is behind hits such as Farmer Nappy’s Hookin’ Meh, Machel Montano’s Pop Ah Bottle and even Barry Chandler’s Flames, which won Party Monarch in 2006. Nadia is also involved in vocal production, artiste development and leader of the all-female soca band, Sass.

“Women can do everything, to the point where it is like second nature. We don’t have to put too much effort into it. Somehow, everything works the way it is supposed to work out,” she explained with a smile.

Nadia asserted that women should be recognised for their work and worth, as not doing so deterred younger women from becoming involved in the industry.

“I feel as though we work not only hard, but we work smart and women have stepped up their game in terms of look, sound, everything. We are killing it and we need to make sure that we have more female representation. At the end of the day, we have women who aren’t coming into the business because they are thinking that it is too difficult to [break through] and this is dissuading them from coming into the industry,” she contended. (KB)