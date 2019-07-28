BT’s view: Lil Rick out front - Barbados Today

Lil Rick’s Jam Down not only rocked the crowd like none other but his presentation was on point.

But, unfortunately for him and his fans, eight other contestants must now face the judges.

Dressed in all white and with a hint of lime green the six-time Party Monarch used his song to pay tribute to Grynner and the newly-renamed highway. His dancers too complimented his outfit and the colours of the sign as on the highway bearing Grynner’s name.

Close to the end of his performance Grynner accompanied him on stage but not before he sang a final verse sharing lyrical lashes on other competitors.

Second to him would be Jamal Slocombe with Alive. Jamal too as dressed in white with dancers, stilts men and a shabby bear. The youngest contestant was in excellent voice as he delivered his up tempo number.

Third place would go to Biggie Irie with Magic. His was an African-themed presentation with Congo drums placed in the middle of the stage. His rendition of the infectious song was flawless.

Others who performed in the first half are Marzville, Betty B, TC, Sanctuary and Just D.

The prizes up for grabs are:

Soca Monarch Winner: $20 000 and a BT 50 Mazda truck customized and inclusive of insurance.

Second place: $30 000

Third place: $20 000

Fourth to 16th place: $7 000 each. (IMC)