BT’s view: Lil Rick out front - Barbados Today

BT’s view: Lil Rick out front

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 28, 2019
If a winner was to be named by Barbados TODAY out of the first eight of the 16 competitors reigning Sweet Soca Monarch Lil Rick would be crowned the inaugural MQI/98.1 The OneSoca Monarch.

But, unfortunately for him and his fans, eight other contestants must now face the judges.

Lil Rick’s Jam Down not only rocked the crowd like none other but his presentation was on point.

Lil Rick and Grynner rocked the crowd.

Dressed in all white and with a hint of lime green the six-time Party Monarch used his song to pay tribute to Grynner and the newly-renamed highway. His dancers too complimented his outfit and the colours of the sign as on the highway bearing Grynner’s name.

Close to the end of his performance Grynner accompanied him on stage but not before he sang a final verse sharing lyrical lashes on other competitors.

Second to him would be Jamal Slocombe with Alive. Jamal too as dressed in white with dancers, stilts men and a shabby bear. The youngest contestant was in excellent voice as he delivered his up tempo number.

Jamal Slocombe was in fine form.

Third place would go to Biggie Irie with Magic. His was an African-themed presentation with Congo drums placed in the middle of the stage. His rendition of the infectious song was flawless.

 

Biggie Irie was flawless

Others who performed in the first half are Marzville, Betty B, TC, Sanctuary and Just D.

TC on stage.

The prizes up for grabs are:
Soca Monarch Winner: $20 000 and a BT 50 Mazda truck customized and inclusive of insurance.
Second place: $30 000
Third place: $20 000
Fourth to 16th place: $7 000 each. (IMC)

