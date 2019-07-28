BT’s view: Mikey on top - Barbados Today

Mikey close the finals of MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch Competition, outshining the final eight performers.

The 2018 Party Monarch had the group jamming from his opening with a hilarious skit with Eric “The Queen” Lewis. His high energy performance of Action Time Again (ATA), even a sudden burst of showers from the heavens, but the hundreds gathered at the National Botanical Gardens didn’t care.

The rain fell, the inflated blue balloons jumped up and down in unison, umbrellas came out and the audience was jumping and waving them in the air like they were flags without a care in the world.

It was clear that Mikey came to take the crown!

Given his fantastic performance, it appears he is in for a tight contest with the Sweet Soca Monarch, Lil Rick.

Also leading the pack in the final eight is the song of the season, Sometime by Leadpipe. Normally appearing as a duo with Saddis, Leadpipe has been a lone competitor for this year’ s festival, nevertheless his song has been etched in the minds of hundreds. The crowd became Leadpipe’s chorale during his performance. He even brought out some break-dancing skills which led to a cheer.

Skung Yung stole center stage with his guitar. The well-known artiste went from playing center guitar in the Soca Monarch band to being center stage. A newcomer to the soca genre, he stole the show with the melodic and groovy So Happy.

Nathalee’s presentation of Why We Live, brought aspects of Crop Over and carnival to the Botanical Gardens. The stilt walkers, Shaggy Bears and flag girls depicted the colour and euphoria of the Crop Over Festival, reflecting exactly why is was the biggest festival in the island’s cultural calendar.

Veteran calypsonian Adrian AC Clarke didn’t let the light showers dampen his beach-themed presentation. He delivered his customary solid vocals but his presentation was light-hearted and mischievous, capturing the audience’s attention.

Faith and Damian Marvay also gave commendable performances. (KK)