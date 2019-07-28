Polyclinic’s services to be relocated - Barbados Today

As Randal Phillips Polyclinic, at Oistins, Christ Church, remains closed due to environmental issues, some of the polyclinic’s services will be diverted to the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, at Glebe Land, St John, from Monday, July 29.

The clinics, which will be held at the St John polyclinic, are antenatal, postnatal, dressings, catheters and immunization.

A shuttle service will run between the Randal Phillips polyclinic and the David Thompson Complex to facilitate patients.

On Mondays, the shuttle for the antenatal clinic will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 am and return at 1:30 pm. On Tuesdays, patients for the postnatal and dressings clinics will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 am and 9:30 am, respectively, with the shuttle returning at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, respectively.

The shuttle for the catheters clinic will leave Randal Phillips at 9:30 am on Wednesdays and return at 1:30 pm. On Thursdays, antenatal and dressings patients will travel to David Thompson on the 8:30 am and 9:30 am shuttles respectively, and return on the 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm buses.

Immunization patients will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 am and again at 9:30 am on Fridays, returning at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, patients who need medication or medical attention are advised to seek care at the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Winston Scott, Edgar Cochrane, or St Philip Polyclinics.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness expects that these arrangements should be in place for about two weeks, after which, all services will return to the Randal Phillips Polyclinic.

The ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the polyclinic’s closure may cause.