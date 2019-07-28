Skies clear in time for Soca Monarch Finals - Barbados Today

The skies have cleared, the grounds have dried and patrons are slowly arriving at the inaugural MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch Finals.

The blue, sunny skies have cleared worries about bad weather as locals file into the National Botanical Gardens to the blaring sweet sounds of soca from 98.1 The One deejays Ras, Indian and Chris Gayle.

Sixteen seasoned and new artistes are expected to grace the finals stage.

The 2018 Party Monarch Miley and Sweet Soca Lil Rick will engage in a tight contest against former monarchs TC, Biggie Irie, and Nathalee for $20, 000 and a BT 50 Mazada truck.

Marzville, Faith, Jus D, Shaquille, Sanctuary, Marvay, Leadpipe, Adrian AC Clarke are familiar to the competition stage, however this marks Jamal Slocombe’s first time making it to the finals stage.

The newcomers Skung Yung and Betty B are freshmen to the soca stage but veteran performers in their fields.

The first performer to hit the stage at the official 2 pm will be Marzville singing Owe Me.

(KK)