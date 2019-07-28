Skies clear in time for Soca Monarch Finals - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Skies clear in time for Soca Monarch Finals

Article by
Katrina King
Published on
July 28, 2019

The skies have cleared, the grounds have dried and patrons are slowly arriving at the inaugural MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch Finals.

The blue, sunny skies have cleared worries about bad weather as locals file into the National Botanical Gardens to the blaring sweet sounds of soca from 98.1 The One deejays Ras, Indian and Chris Gayle.

Sixteen seasoned and new artistes are expected to grace the finals stage.

The 2018 Party Monarch Miley and Sweet Soca Lil Rick will engage in a tight contest against former monarchs TC, Biggie Irie, and Nathalee for $20, 000 and a BT 50 Mazada truck.

Marzville, Faith, Jus D, Shaquille, Sanctuary, Marvay, Leadpipe, Adrian AC Clarke are familiar to the competition stage, however this marks Jamal Slocombe’s first time making it to the finals stage.

The newcomers Skung Yung and Betty B are freshmen to the soca stage but veteran performers in their fields.

The first performer to hit the stage at the official 2 pm will be Marzville singing Owe Me.

(KK)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barbados
July 27, 2019
‘Lucian lewdness won’t happen’ here
July 27, 2019
#BTEditorial - Love thy neighbour
July 27, 2019
Nurse's pain
July 27, 2019
Govt given three months to answer challenge to anti-same sex laws
July 27, 2019
‘Mother was fighting to protect children’
July 25, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs