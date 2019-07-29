Caught red-handed - Barbados Today

A thief is now on remand at Dodds awaiting his fate.

Bunny Livingstone Grant, 38, of no fixed address, will make his next appearance before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on August 26.

He admitted to trespassing in four government schools, burglarising two.

When he entered the Arthur Smith Primary School between July 20 and 22, 2019 he stole a laptop, two pairs of shoes, two packs of popcorn, a broom and $2,000 cash, totaling $4,168, property of the Crown.

The principal secured the office located in the administrative block on July 20, but when the janitor showed up for work the following day she noticed a lourve on that same block had been ripped out, the filing cabinets disturbed and property missing.

He also entered from the Luther Thorne Primary School on July 23 and stole $15 cash, five tins of Pringles, a box of milk, a can of corn, a pack of seasoning, a pack of ketchup, a bag of sugar, two boxes of toothpaste, 16 packs of biscuits, three packs of pasta, three cellular phones, 12 drinks, 15 mints, two packs of cereal and a bag totaling $807 belonging to the Crown.

According to the facts the security guard on duty heard a loud noise on the compound and made a check only to discover the man standing outside the administrative block near a window with an object in his hand trying to gain excess.

The prosecutor said the security guard kept him under observation and saw Grant, who is known to the courts, opening the louvre wide enough to gain entry. He emerged moments later and the police were called in as he made his way towards the canteen. Grant was caught red-handed inside the canteen with a number of bags in his possession containing the items.

He also pleaded guilty to entering the Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School between June 17 and 18 as well as the St Stephens Nursery School between July 21 and 22 with the intent to commit theft.

Grant will be sentenced when he reappears before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.