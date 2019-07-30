Craft a catchy tune - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Craft a catchy tune

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 30, 2019

The producers of the Baje To the World Talent Show are searching for a suitable jingle for the programme which is spearheaded by the Community Development Department in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth.

Chief Community Development Officer Sandra Greenidge said the public is encouraged to submit jingles to promote the project.

“The jingle is supposed to be no longer than two minutes and, of course, it is supposed to be family friendly, wholesome, and in keeping with the Ministry’s standards. It certainly should be an original and have never been published and should contain no material that has been published before. The jingle is to promote the Baje To the World project,” Greenidge said.

Coordinator of Baje to The World Kamal Clarke said the jingles must be submitted by August 6 and the winner would be announced at the public launch on August 7, at 7 p.m., at Bay Gardens, Oistins, Christ Church. The first set of shows would be held in St Michael with the preliminaries for that parish being held on August 17.

Clarke said the jingle competition was vital to the programme, since it would set the tone and keep the momentum going. The winner will be rewarded.

“We also want to remind persons that this competition will [reward] people for their brilliance. The slogan of the competition is Let Your Brilliance Motivate Empower and Create Your Future. We will be giving you a cash component at every preliminary for winning that segment of the competition. Then, we go to the semi-finals and the finals – that grand finale where we will be giving prizes. Then, in 2020, we will look to go to that international competition.”

Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment Adrian Forde reminded that the programme which was launched in June, would be similar to the popular Britain’s Got Talent. Forde said persons four years and older will be able to audition to be a part of the talent show and the winner will be offered an opportunity to perform at Britain’s Got Talent.

“It is not about talking the talk anymore. It is about doing it for the people of this country in a way that they can put Barbados on the map like Rihanna, and like Rupee. We are saying that this talent show will give Barbadians from every geographic space, between four and 104, the opportunity to showcase that talent to compete on the world stage,” Minister Forde said. (AH)


