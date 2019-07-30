Police investigate accident - Barbados Today

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident along the Belle section of the ABC highway.
A Toyota vehicle has overturned after being involved in a collision with a container truck.
( more details as they come to hand. )
Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident along the Belle section of the ABC highway.
A Toyota vehicle has overturned after being involved in a collision with a container truck.
( more details as they come to hand. )
2 thoughts on “Police investigate accident”
Hope no one was seriously injured…..
Dear Lord, leave out the license plate no!