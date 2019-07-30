Police investigate accident - Barbados Today

Police investigate accident

Barbados Today
July 30, 2019

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident along the Belle section of the ABC highway.

A Toyota vehicle has overturned after being involved in a collision with a container truck.

( more details as they come to hand. )

 

Police investigate accident

  1. Sharon TaylorSharon Taylor

    Hope no one was seriously injured…..

      -   Reply
  2. Cheré LucasCheré Lucas

    Dear Lord, leave out the license plate no!

      -   Reply

