Barbadian receives Korean scholarship - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Barbadian receives Korean scholarship

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 31, 2019

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is pleased to announce that Ryan Rock of Barbados has been awarded the 2019 Korean Government Scholarship to pursue a Master’s Degree in Horticulture and Horticulture Therapy at the Korea University in Seoul, Korea.

He will begin his two-year degree program in September this year with one additional year allocated to studying the Korean Language in order to familiarize himself with his new environment and student life in Korea.

With a passion for the environment and plant life,  Rock has always had a keen interest in Agriculture. Rock’s interest in this field grew further after he completed his undergraduate degree in Biology with an emphasis in Zoology at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Trinidad and Tobago. The prospect of studying in Korea was even more intriguing as Rock has always had an interest in Korean culture and sports and saw this as a great opportunity to not only advance his academic career but also his Korean experience.

With this Master’s degree, Rock is looking forward to gathering enough knowledge which he intends to use to greater boost the agriculture sector in his home country and by extension the Caribbean. On July 14, Rock had the opportunity to meet with Ambassador Moonup Sung during his visit to Barbados where he was given useful information for his study in Korea. In light of this, the Embassy wishes to congratulate Rock on his Scholarship Program which was awarded by the National Institute for International Education (NIIED).

The Korean Government, through its NIIED’s Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program, offers scholarships to foreign students who wish to further pursue their undergraduate and graduate degrees at Korean tertiary educational institutions. The NIIED Scholarships are selected on the basis of academic merit and will cover the full cost of study including one year of study for the Korean Language.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is very pleased to note that the GKS Program offers a great opportunity for the exchange of young scholars between the Republic of Korea and Barbados, which will certainly contribute to future cooperation and fruitful exchanges between the two countries in the years to come. (PR)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

3 thoughts on “Barbadian receives Korean scholarship

  1. Cherylann Bourne-HayesCherylann Bourne-Hayes

    Congratulations you will love S. Korea

      -   Reply
  2. Alison ToppinAlison Toppin

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  3. Serena PhillipsSerena Phillips

    Congrats

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Police investigate accident
July 30, 2019
Fiery attack
July 30, 2019
Raped on her bed
July 31, 2019
Two quit Sagicor
July 30, 2019
‘Not so fast’
July 30, 2019
‘Unfairly dismissed'
July 31, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs