Barbadian receives Korean scholarship - Barbados Today

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is pleased to announce that Ryan Rock of Barbados has been awarded the 2019 Korean Government Scholarship to pursue a Master’s Degree in Horticulture and Horticulture Therapy at the Korea University in Seoul, Korea.

He will begin his two-year degree program in September this year with one additional year allocated to studying the Korean Language in order to familiarize himself with his new environment and student life in Korea.

With a passion for the environment and plant life, Rock has always had a keen interest in Agriculture. Rock’s interest in this field grew further after he completed his undergraduate degree in Biology with an emphasis in Zoology at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Trinidad and Tobago. The prospect of studying in Korea was even more intriguing as Rock has always had an interest in Korean culture and sports and saw this as a great opportunity to not only advance his academic career but also his Korean experience.

With this Master’s degree, Rock is looking forward to gathering enough knowledge which he intends to use to greater boost the agriculture sector in his home country and by extension the Caribbean. On July 14, Rock had the opportunity to meet with Ambassador Moonup Sung during his visit to Barbados where he was given useful information for his study in Korea. In light of this, the Embassy wishes to congratulate Rock on his Scholarship Program which was awarded by the National Institute for International Education (NIIED).

The Korean Government, through its NIIED’s Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program, offers scholarships to foreign students who wish to further pursue their undergraduate and graduate degrees at Korean tertiary educational institutions. The NIIED Scholarships are selected on the basis of academic merit and will cover the full cost of study including one year of study for the Korean Language.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is very pleased to note that the GKS Program offers a great opportunity for the exchange of young scholars between the Republic of Korea and Barbados, which will certainly contribute to future cooperation and fruitful exchanges between the two countries in the years to come. (PR)