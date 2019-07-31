The meaning of Boris - Barbados Today

The Dark Ages

Europe is a nation of plunder. This nation watches what you have and comes and takes it, with or without your permission. The so-called Dark Ages testify to this. Norsemen, Vandals, Vikings, the invasion of coasts, the burning of villages, the sacking of towns. They plunder what you have, take back in ships, establish outposts.

Western Imperialism

The last five hundred years of European history have not been different. Plunder of the Americas; then plunder of Latin America, Africa, South East Asia, the Middle East. These are the objective facts of history. The large “humanistic” European projects, Renaissance, Enlightenment, Parliamentary Democracy, the rule of the former serfs, plebeians, peasants, proletarians, have not stemmed this incipient appetite and will to plunder. Divide and rule. Conquest.

Hitler

Adolph Hitler was the quintessential European plunderer. He said, okay, you are using the Jews to plunder us financially, those parasites sucking the blood of the Germanic peoples, okay, we will get every last one of them. Let’s see what you will do. Then he turned his sword, blitzkrieg-plunder, to Britain, the Soviet Union, and deep into the Mediterranean and North Africa. Modern Europe says it is distancing itself from Hitler, but it is the Fourth Reich. After Hitler, they had the US do their historical genocidal business; and stood behind the arras, colluding.

The Monetized Economy

After the Second World War, the Europeans tried to stabilize the global financial system by adopting the Bretton Woods Gold Standard, the World Bank and the IMF. They then launched genocidal wars in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, North and South East Asia. Right under our very eyes they made Hot War and named it Cold War, over 20 million slaughtered in these subject nations. But in the early 1970s they demolished the Gold Standard. Now they print enormous sums of paper, Fiat, call it money. This financialization of the global economy with US greenbacks and British pounds means the following: we establish the standard. You come for it. Borrow. Work your living-daylight to pay back for it. And if you cannot, we impugn and capture you.

The Rebels

The solution to Euro/US genocide and war does not lie inside Europe. However, those who stand up to these military and financial empires are soon demonized; or poisoned or assassinated. Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Castro in Cuba, Gandhi in India. Muhammad Ali. Martin Luther King. Hugo Chavez in Venezuela; and nation-states crucified: the Axis of Evil, for example. North Korea, Iran, Cuba. Muammar Khadafy, Osama bin Laden, Fundamentalist Islam. Not all the above use lofty means. Some use the selfsame terror of European terror to terrorize.

Trump

Trump has put a temporary halt to Euro-American plunder and congenital violence. He has said no more energy wars in the Middle East. We will make our own “clean” energy, really, back to hydrocarbons. He has said Europe will have to pay up for its US military protection money. He wants to make America great again. He wants to substitute aggressive trade and economic sanctions for genocidal war. And, no more immigration-law freebies. The CNN, MSNBC, BBC, FOX, the gospellers of Euro-American genocide are in a tizzy. They love nothing better than war. They will only be happy if Trump ignites the war machine again.

Our slaves

The bulk of our local mainstream media, middle classes, leadership, economists, the university have become slaves to the CNN and BBC Bible, which gospel the edicts of the monetizing economy of the Euro/Americans. My fight, with communities, against attempts to monetize Chatham and La Brea with US and Chinese smelters, the fisheries banks in Otaheite with an industrial estate, the commons of Claxton Bay with the NGC industrial estate, an Indian Steel Mill, a US plastics complex, a Canadian-funded chemical factory, the Arima market, the St Augustine Nurseries, the revolution against the global monetizing agenda, the fight for demonetization (rather than monetization) of our commons and resources, has earned us vilification of the highest order. Those who enslave the nation to greenback-gas cannot be independent, free.

Brexit

So our FB-posting and Rituals-sipping slaves hate Trump. And they hate Brexit, which the bulk of the validating elites in London, Oxford, Cambridge also hate, and the rural and working classes democratically voted for. These elites will not give up their sadistic will to plunder. They are happy with European economic orthodoxy and the dictatorship of a Centralized Parliament, formed to compete with other gigantic trade blocs: the BRICS, China, South East Asia and Latin America.

Boris

Into this maelstrom drops another pink man with yellow hair, the dog-whistle for the racists. Boris has pledged a sleuth of progressive goodies: Green Energy, animal welfare, re-investment in space and science, the regeneration of towns, the funding of the Police, protection for the British health care system, investment in clean foods, global multipolar trade, an independent 5G initiative, reigniting British genius, bulldog grit, trading smart. He wants to make Britain a global leader by 2050. He is also Churchillian, the imperialist who hated Gandhi’s guts. Even if, let’s say, he and Trump contain the warmongers, for now, when they eventually go, Europe will fall back on its default position: global war. The lid on repressed Euro/US Puritan neurosis will blow open. Trump and Boris will go down in history as halts, temporary stoppages, to the incipient European/US will to terror and plunder.

Wayne Kublalsingh