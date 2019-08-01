Car thief admits guilt - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Car thief admits guilt

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 1, 2019

A Christ Church man who stole a $19, 500 Toyota Corolla three years ago and sold it for $1,500 will make his next appearance in the No. 5 Supreme Court on September 3.

Ryan Oneal Wickham, of Wellington Drive, Enterprise Coast Road pleaded guilty to stealing the 2004 NZE model vehicle belonging to Tamara Mayers on June 15, 2017.

Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney told Madam Justice Pamela Beckles that Mayers left the island on vacation leaving her car with a trusted friend who parked the vehicle outside his St Philip home. When he went out about 2:45a.m. to the newspaper man the vehicle was still in the location that he left it. However, when he returned around 5:40a.m. the car was nowhere in sight.

The matter was reported to police and Wickham was subsequently detained.

Under questioning he told police, “yes I take up the NZE car”. He said he passed the car some nights before and decided to return for it.

Wickham told police he broke into the vehicle and “made a search for money and valuables but ain’t find none”. He then drove the car to Husbands, St James, switched licence plates and sold it to a ‘wrecker man’ for $1,500 and bought drugs, food and alcohol with the money.

However, Delaney told the court that the man denied buying the vehicle from Wickham.

The following month, July 2017, the stolen vehicle was found at Bucks, St Thomas burnt to a crisp.

“With respect to the case I believe that the same person who had the car is who burn it,” Wickham told Justice Beckles today.

When he returns on September 3 he is expected to be arraigned on additional charges. Wickham will then make his next appearance in the High Court on November 5 when an officer from the Probation Department will read a presentencing report on his life.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Raped on her bed
July 31, 2019
‘Unfairly dismissed'
July 31, 2019
Land dispute intensifies
July 31, 2019
Fake ‘facts’
July 31, 2019
On the job
July 31, 2019
Priest to stay away from pastoral duties for three months
July 31, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs