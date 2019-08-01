Ebola crisis: Rwanda reopens border with DR Congo - Barbados Today

Ebola crisis: Rwanda reopens border with DR Congo

August 1, 2019

Rwanda has reopened its border with DR Congo, where an Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people in the past year.

The border was closed for several hours after the confirmation of a third death from Ebola in the Congolese city of Goma.

At least 2,700 people have been infected in the worst Ebola outbreak in the country’s history.

Tackling the disease has been complicated by conflict in the region.

About 12 new cases are being reported every day in Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports.

Source: BBC

