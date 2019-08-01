Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting - Barbados Today

Lawmen are on the hunt for a suspect who shot Fair Deals Mini Mart employee Charles Perch in the let arm and leg at Darrells Road, St Michael last night.
The suspect is of brown complexion. He was wearing a green shirt at the time with a white piece of cloth covering his face.
Police say 54-year-old Perch, of Montrose Gardens Christ Church was outside his workplace, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, when an unknown masked man approached him and demanded money. A struggle ensued and Perch was injured.
He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private transport for medical attention.
Anyone with information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact – The Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7219, The Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.
Police are assuring the public that “all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”
7 thoughts on “Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting”
Again I’m calling for the return of the hangman…
Is this Dayrells Road?
And some people come and make a lot of negative comments about the police, this is what they have to deal with
People will be reluctant to share information by phone or in person. Give them a special address to write anonymously to.
Speedy recovery to you Charles
The police shouldn’t have to hunt far..any bet the gunman is from nearby and has been frequenting that minimart recently too
A man now kill and come out 9 year after so the young ppl see that and the will now start kill n