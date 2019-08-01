Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting - Barbados Today

Lawmen are on the hunt for a suspect who shot Fair Deals Mini Mart employee Charles Perch in the let arm and leg at Darrells Road, St Michael last night.

The suspect is of brown complexion. He was wearing a green shirt at the time with a white piece of cloth covering his face.

Police say 54-year-old Perch, of Montrose Gardens Christ Church was outside his workplace, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, when an unknown masked man approached him and demanded money. A struggle ensued and Perch was injured.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private transport for medical attention.

Anyone with information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact – The Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7219, The Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

Police are assuring the public that “all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”