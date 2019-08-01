Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting - Barbados Today

Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 1, 2019

Lawmen are on the hunt for a suspect who shot Fair Deals Mini Mart employee Charles Perch in the let arm and leg at Darrells Road, St Michael last night.

The suspect is of brown complexion. He was wearing a green shirt at the time with a white piece of cloth covering his face.

Police say 54-year-old Perch, of Montrose Gardens Christ Church was outside his workplace, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, when an unknown masked man approached him and demanded money. A struggle ensued and Perch was injured.
He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private transport for medical attention.

Anyone with information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact – The Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7219, The Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

Police are assuring the public that “all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”

7 thoughts on “Police hunt for suspect in Darrells Road shooting

  1. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Again I’m calling for the return of the hangman…

      -   Reply
  2. Cecily JonesCecily Jones

    Is this Dayrells Road?

      -   Reply
  3. Cheryll LewisCheryll Lewis

    And some people come and make a lot of negative comments about the police, this is what they have to deal with

      -   Reply
  4. E Jerome DavisE Jerome Davis

    People will be reluctant to share information by phone or in person. Give them a special address to write anonymously to.

      -   Reply
  5. Aquarius FebAquarius Feb

    Speedy recovery to you Charles

      -   Reply
  6. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    The police shouldn’t have to hunt far..any bet the gunman is from nearby and has been frequenting that minimart recently too

      -   Reply
  7. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis

    A man now kill and come out 9 year after so the young ppl see that and the will now start kill n

      -   Reply

