One man is nursing wounds while another is currently in custody assisting police with investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred at Brittons Hill, St Michael last night.

Police say Kerwin Smith, of Reece Road No.4, Brittons Hill, St Michael was stabbed several times about the body by a man while in the area of Dora’s Variety in the same community. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

He was taken to the hospital by private transport.