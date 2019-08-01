Serial crook - Barbados Today

Lesanto Orelston Hydrafel Lavine was back today two weeks after he was rearrested in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court following a grant of bail on drug charges.

There was no going home for the 33-year-old of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael as he was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several criminal charges.

Lavine admitted that he broke the glass at the Digital Barbados Ltd, Sky Mall location as a trespasser and stole three cellular phones and three tablets totaling $5, 243 on July 4.

He also admitted to being a trespasser when he entered Golden Dragon Restaurant between June 15 and 16, stealing a $600 cash register; the Home Improvement Hardware and Supplies between June 22 and 23, stealing several items totaling $441.66 including a respirator and a boom box belonging to K.J’s Holding Inc; Round Hay Pharmacy between June 22 and 23 with intent to commit theft; Saving Plus Supermarket, stealing $413.78 worth of alcoholic beverages; SOL Jackmans between June 17 and 18, stealing 35 boxes of cigarettes worth $361 as well as Friction Clothing Store and stealing 48 shirts, eight pairs of jeans and five pairs of slippers worth $7,570 on July 8, 2019.

Lavine also admitted while his co-accused 18-year-old Taryn T’Shawn Lynch, of 1st Avenue, Alleyne’s Lane, Passage Road, St Michael pleaded not guilty to entering Online Consultancies between June 19 and 20 and stealing $2,187.20 in items including nine tablets belonging to Emma Pile and R.S Friendship Mini Mart between June 17 and 18 where he made away with $403 cash, three bottles of brandy and 15 packets of cigarettes totaling $760.50 belonging to Samuel Sergeant.

Accused Lynch was granted $3,000 bail to reappear before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on November 25.

In outlining the facts Sergeant Edwin Pinder said the owners secured their establishments only to return the following day to discover the glass windows broken with a hole big enough for someone to enter. In some instances Lavine was caught on CCTV footage.

Lavine also pleaded guilty to a 2018 charge of going equipped in that on December 5 not being at his place of abode he had with him four screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench and a hammer for use in the course of or in connection with burglary.

He was sentenced to nine months for that crime and six months on the other charges. Five of those sentences will run consecutively with the nine-month sentence and the remainder will run concurrent.