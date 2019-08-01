Teen nursing injury as probe continues into Baxters Road shooting - Barbados Today

Eighteen-year-old Jahmanie Koby Murray, of Rock Gap, Baxters Road, St Michael is nursing an injury to his right foot following a shooting incident at Hinkson Gap, Baxters Road, St Michael last night.

The police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area around 7:35 p.m., Wednesday, July 31.

Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Rondey Inniss said, “On arrival they [lawmen] found what appeared to be blood spatter in the area. Further investigations revealed that the victim was in the area when he saw three unknown men, one armed with a firearm, approaching him from the direction of Baxters Road. As they approached, the man with the firearm fired one shot in the direction of the victim. . .”

Murray was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact – The Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

Police are assuring the public that “all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”