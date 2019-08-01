Today's weather - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says a tropical wave is approaching the island.

It is forecasting that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers.

Winds are generally from the east north east at 10 to 25 km/h while seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

The BMS says tonight will be generally cloudy with some scattered showers.