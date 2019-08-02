Traffic changes for Pic-O-De-Crop finals - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force has advised that there will be traffic changes for the annual Pic-O-De-Crop Finals being held at Kensington Oval, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael. From 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, to 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, the following road traffic rules will be in place.

Fontabelle Road from its junction with Kensington New Road to its junction with Holborn Circle will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee, while President Kennedy Drive from its junction with Westbury Road to its junction with Holborn Circle will be closed to all through traffic.

No parking will be allowed along Princess Alice Highway from its junction with Cowell Street to its junction with Harbour Road. In addition, no person should park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary along the emergency route or the alternate route, except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

Also, no one will be allowed to park or remain stationary on any of the following roads, except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers: Fontabelle Road from its junction with Lakes Folly to its junction with President Kennedy Drive; Westbury Road from its junction with President Kennedy Drive to its junction with Baxters Road; President Kennedy Drive; Redman Drive; Prescod Boulevard; Baxters Road; Eagle Hall Road; The Mighty Grynner Highway; and Kensington New Road.

Fontabelle Road will be one-way from its junction with Redman Drive to its junction with Holborn Circle, and traffic will flow in two lanes towards Holborn Circle. Persons should comply with all orders given by the Royal Barbados Police Force in uniform. Anyone who contravenes the traffic rules or fails to comply will be guilty of an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500.00, or to imprisonment for a term of three months. (BGIS)