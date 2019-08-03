Fast food outlet relocating - Barbados Today

After five years at its City location, American fast food chain Burger King is to close its Trident House branch on Sunday as a “strategic move”, General Manager Ryan Walters has revealed.

A new restaurant is to opened within the next three months when the Esso gas station in Hastings, Christ Church reopens, he said in a statement.

Walters promised there will be no job losses, adding that the new restaurant, which feature a “drive-thru” service, will create close to a dozen new jobs.

He said: “We are extremely excited about this new state-of-the-art location as it will mean the addition of approximately ten new staff members to our existing complement of 12 from the Trident branch, comprising supervisory and general team members.

“Additionally, the new branch will be the home of another Drive-Thru for the company, which customers in that area have been constantly asking for.

“This is another strategic move as we expand our business.”

The Hastings branch is also to feature a ‘walk-up’ counter for customers on the go.

With the closure of the Trident House Branch on Sunday, Walters pointed out that “it will still be business as usual” at its Bridge Street store.

He added that a lunch-time delivery service is be launched from its remaining Bridgetown branch.

Esso Retail retail executive, Damien Haynes, said he welcomed the partnership with the restaurant as the petrol retailer plans to introduce a new family of fuels.

He said: “Business is expected to resume in the coming months to coincide with the Burger King launch and we are very excited to present this offer to our valued customers.”

The closure of the Esso location was not made public but took place more than a year ago following a flare-up of raw sewage on the south coast.

Other Burger King locations are in Sky Mall, Warrens, Bridge Street Mall, Sheraton Centre and Holetown.

