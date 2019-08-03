Give God the glory - Barbados Today

After years of labouring in the fields, Barbados’ latest centenarian, Drusilla Iona Browne, is happy to reach the significant milestone.

When Governor-General Sandra Mason paid Browne a visit to help her celebrate her birthday today, the old lady, dressed in a pretty frock, was happy and singing praises to the almighty.

She told members of the media that though the days of working in the hot sun would forever be etched in her mind, she believes that hard work contributed to her healthy and long life.

“I am not proud. I am giving God thanks. I like to know that in everything that I say or do, I tell the Lord that I thank him,” she said.

Therefore, it was no surprise that Browne’s advice to those who wish to live a long life, was to continuously give God thanks for his blessings.

“And to love and encourage others so that they would be encouraged to live the right life, pleasing God and thanking God,” Browne said.

Browne, who only went to primary school, admitted that life’s journey was not always an easy road. Nevertheless, along with the support of her husband who died at 93-years-old, and God’s grace, she made it.

“In everything give God thanks and he will be the one to bring you through”.

Browne has four children, two boys and two girls. She lives with her son Hugh Browne, at Rock Dundo, St James. Hugh said his mother who spends most of her days sitting in the patio and singing gospel songs, tried to be as independent as possible.

He said that while he usually cooks her favourite meals, including cou cou, and keeps the house clean, she took care of her personal hygiene, including bathing and dressing herself.

“When I get up on mornings, I make sure she gets her water to bathe, her tea to drink, and then she comes out on the patio. When she gets tired, she comes in a chair and sits down and then from there, she goes for her nap, because she doesn’t really sleep at night. She used to like a lot of sweet potatoes, yam, breadfruit, cassava and eddoes. But now she likes the food crush. She would eat breadfruit cou cou or meal cou cou every day and once I could get a good eating yam, I have to crush that for her and she would eat that every day.

Browne has over 20 grandchildren, and several great-grands. (AH)