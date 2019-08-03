Kenya’s President to visit Barbados - Barbados Today

President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will pay an official visit to Barbados from Wednesday, August 7, to Friday, August 9.

During his visit, he will pay a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, which will be followed by a reception at Government House.

President Kenyatta will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, which will be attended by Ministers with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Tourism; Health; the Blue Economy; the Environment; Renewable Energy; Investment; Small Business and International Business.

Kenyatta will also participate in a Caribbean Heads of Government meeting at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael.

He will also attend a dinner and cultural evening hosted by Prime Minister Mottley.