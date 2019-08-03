Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal - Barbados Today

Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal

Barbados Today
August 3, 2019

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Cheapside on Saturday, police say.

Police say they were called to the Cheapside Terminal shortly before noon for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was reportedly involved in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.

He was transported to the QEH by private transport where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was in any way related to the Crop Over activities.

The death is being treated as a separate and isolated incident, police say.

18 thoughts on “Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal

  1. Shalawne JonesShalawne Jones

    Rest in peace D

  2. Allison Hinds JacobsAllison Hinds Jacobs

    Yup ..,and it begins

  3. Mhizz WeaknessMhizz Weakness

    RIP

  4. Leroy BoyceLeroy Boyce

    Cop mouth should have stand shut about murders down smh rip

  5. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne

    I am so lost for words.

  6. Patranell CallenderPatranell Callender

    My condolences to his family

  7. Omar WatsonOmar Watson

    After an altercation in a public place, obviously the police has the assailant or knows exactly the the assailant is. Life lost and the person who took that life will be a guest at Dodds for a while at the expense of the tax payers.

  8. Joshua LoveJoshua Love

    Wow…”Not bout hay” but still happening bout hay.these youngsters laughing at dah…R.I.P to the one who lost his life

  9. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    I tell yah… no love n ppl hearts

  10. Pat EdwardsPat Edwards

    LORD HAVE MERCY. THIS FEELS LIKE A SLAP IN THE FACE OF THOSE OF US WHO WERE PRAYING EARLY THIS MORNING AGAINST.STABBINGS KILLINGS SHOOTINGS
    SEEMS LIKE THE MORE YOU PRAY THE MORE THEY KILL. Lord have Mercy is all we can say

  11. Gregory DrakesGregory Drakes

    *sigh* Murder #33. Smh.

  12. James Henri Hans BusseJames Henri Hans Busse

    Nobody fighting the fair one

  13. Dennis YoungDennis Young

    Murder 33 new song sung by friends and family. Chorus by Minister Sinister..

  14. Ali BabaAli Baba

    See what ah tell ya, raga, r agga, r agga,

  15. Catherine MorrisCatherine Morris

    I see so meney pockets with knifes is it ok to have them on your person hear ? Whats wrong with a fist or boxing ?

  16. Marva SkeeteMarva Skeete

    Another one bites the dust when will it end

  17. Andrea BrathwaiteAndrea Brathwaite

    What Barbados coming to stop the volience and pray

  18. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis

    Then and planning to stop this killing

