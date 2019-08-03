Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal - Barbados Today

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Cheapside on Saturday, police say.
Police say they were called to the Cheapside Terminal shortly before noon for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was reportedly involved in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.
He was transported to the QEH by private transport where he was pronounced dead.
Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was in any way related to the Crop Over activities.
The death is being treated as a separate and isolated incident, police say.
18 thoughts on “Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal”
Rest in peace D
Yup ..,and it begins
RIP
Cop mouth should have stand shut about murders down smh rip
I am so lost for words.
My condolences to his family
After an altercation in a public place, obviously the police has the assailant or knows exactly the the assailant is. Life lost and the person who took that life will be a guest at Dodds for a while at the expense of the tax payers.
Wow…”Not bout hay” but still happening bout hay.these youngsters laughing at dah…R.I.P to the one who lost his life
I tell yah… no love n ppl hearts
LORD HAVE MERCY. THIS FEELS LIKE A SLAP IN THE FACE OF THOSE OF US WHO WERE PRAYING EARLY THIS MORNING AGAINST.STABBINGS KILLINGS SHOOTINGS
SEEMS LIKE THE MORE YOU PRAY THE MORE THEY KILL. Lord have Mercy is all we can say
*sigh* Murder #33. Smh.
Nobody fighting the fair one
Murder 33 new song sung by friends and family. Chorus by Minister Sinister..
See what ah tell ya, raga, r agga, r agga,
I see so meney pockets with knifes is it ok to have them on your person hear ? Whats wrong with a fist or boxing ?
Another one bites the dust when will it end
What Barbados coming to stop the volience and pray
Then and planning to stop this killing