Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal - Barbados Today

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Cheapside on Saturday, police say.

Police say they were called to the Cheapside Terminal shortly before noon for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was reportedly involved in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.

He was transported to the QEH by private transport where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was in any way related to the Crop Over activities.

The death is being treated as a separate and isolated incident, police say.